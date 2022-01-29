Xi pledges China's greater contribution to world peace

Xinhua) 07:48, January 29, 2022

Combo photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talking with Chinese peacekeepers posted overseas via video link during an inspection to the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping urged Chinese peacekeepers to play a bigger role in defending world peace during an inspection to the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday.

When talking with Chinese peacekeepers posted overseas via video link, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also told them to strengthen safety precautions and step up COVID-19 prevention and control amid complicated circumstances.

Xi extended Spring Festival greetings to service personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of militia and reserve forces.

Acknowledging the achievements made by the Central Theater Command, Xi stressed that all missions should be completed with excellence and progress must be made in the command's development and combat readiness.

Noting that both the Spring Festival and the Beijing Winter Olympics are around the corner, Xi called on all the armed forces to stay ready and safeguard China's security and social stability.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, poses for a group photo with representatives of officers and soldiers during an inspection to the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

