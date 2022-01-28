Xi to attend 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 15:01, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- From February 4 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations attending the ceremony, and have relevant bilateral activities, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement Friday.

