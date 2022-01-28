Home>>
Xi to attend 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony
(Xinhua) 15:01, January 28, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- From February 4 to 6, President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, hold a welcoming banquet for foreign heads of state, heads of government, members of the royal family and heads of international organizations attending the ceremony, and have relevant bilateral activities, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Eyes on ice, more young Filipinos embrace winter sports via Beijing 2022
- Feature: Iran's beaming enthusiasm for Beijing Winter Olympics
- Beijing Olympic Winter Games should be a great event, says Kiribati Olympic committee president
- Chinese athletes to watch at Beijing 2022
- Olympic Villages for Beijing 2022 officially open
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.