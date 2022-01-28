Home>>
Olympic Villages for Beijing 2022 officially open
(Ecns.cn) 09:54, January 28, 2022
Flags fly at the square of the Olympic Villages for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
The Olympic Village in Beijing's Yanqing district and Hebei province's Zhangjiakou officially opened their doors to athletes and team officials for the Games on Thursday. During the Olympic Games, about 1,700 athletes and officials from 44 countries and regions will live in the Beijing village.
