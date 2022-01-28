Chinese military prepared for provocations during Winter Olympics: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:32, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's armed forces are fully prepared for external provocations and contingencies during the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, said a military spokesperson Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in response to possible moves of the U.S. navy around China.

Noting that the Winter Olympics will be a great sports event for the international community, Wu said China will work with all parties to deliver a "simple, safe, and splendid" Games.

