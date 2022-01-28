S. Korean sports minister to lead gov't delegation for Beijing Winter Games

Xinhua) 08:14, January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- South Korean Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwang Hee will lead the government delegation to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

In Beijing, Hwang will attend the opening ceremony on Feb. 4, support and encourage South Korean athletes while watching their performance, the ministry said on Tuesday.

He will also engage in sports diplomacy by meeting key Olympic figures to promote and request support for a successful hosting of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea's Gangwon province, it added.

The final decision was made in consideration of South Korea's role as the host country of the previous Winter Olympics, the significance of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the custom of attending the Olympics, South Korea-China relations and the COVID-19 situation, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)