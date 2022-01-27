Home>>
First group of Latvia's delegation for Beijing 2022 seen in media event
(Xinhua) 11:35, January 27, 2022
The first group 20 athletes of Latvia's delegation for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games pose for a photo at Riga international airport during a media event in Riga, Latvia, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
Latvia's Eliza Tiruma reacts during a media event before heading for Beijing 2022 in Riga, Latvia, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
The first group 20 athletes of Latvia's delegation for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games pose for a photo at Riga international airport during a media event in Riga, Latvia, Jan. 26, 2022. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)
