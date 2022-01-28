Beijing Olympic Winter Games should be a great event, says Kiribati Olympic committee president

Xinhua) 10:46, January 28, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- As the Beijing Olympic Winter Games draws near, President of the Kiribati National Olympic Committee (NOC) Nicholas McDermott hailed China's efforts to host the Games, which he believed would inspire more young people.

"As for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, I believe it is a first for one city to host both a summer and winter Olympic games, and that in itself is something to admire and congratulate China for," he told Xinhua on Thursday, adding this is a testament of China's "commitment to sport and the Olympic movement".

Kiribati took part in its first Olympic Games in 2004, and due to its geographic location, the South Pacific Island nation has never competed in the Olympic Winter Games. Like many Kiribati nationals residing and studying in other countries including those engaging in winter sports, McDermott said perhaps one day Kiribati would participate in a winter Games as well.

"The universality and inclusiveness of the Olympics allow sportspersons from each member to have the opportunity to participate at the highest level, the Olympic Games. For Kiribati, the participation of Team Kiribati in its first-ever Olympic Games in 2004 was a great inspirational event."

"The goal of the Olympic movement is to contribute to building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sport practiced in accordance with Olympism and its values."

McDermott said as the Tokyo Olympic Games was successfully held under the COVID-19 pandemic, he feels a precedent has been set and the Olympics Winter Games in Beijing should be a great event and he is sure that Beijing will do its best to be a great host for all the teams, athletes and citizens.

McDermott also spoke highly of the sports cooperation between Kiribati and China and its role in further promoting the development of the bilateral relationship.

He said sport cooperation is "a very effective way of building long-lasting friendships and relations". Sport is a universal activity to be promoted and enjoyed by all especially with a focus on youth.

McDermott also hoped Kiribati could carry out further cooperation with China and some other countries in sporting facilities and equipment, and assist Kiribati athletes in getting access to more professional and advanced training to reach their best potential.

