Curling stones used at Olympic events manufactured in Scotland, Britain

Xinhua) 08:47, January 28, 2022

Jim English, manager of Kays Curling factory, shows a piece of the Ailsa Craig granite in the factory in Mauchline, Scotland, Britain, Jan. 24, 2022. Every single Olympic curling stone is made of granite from a little island off the west coast of Scotland, called Ailsa Craig. The Ailsa Craig granite is some of the hardest found in the world and maintains its shape despite grinding and wet conditions, making it perfect material for curling stone. All curling stones used at Olympic events are manufactured by Kays Curling in Mauchline, Scotland, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

