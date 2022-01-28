Xi inspects post-disaster recovery in rural Shanxi

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to villagers while visiting Fengnanyuan Village, Shizhuang Township of Huozhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2022. Xi on Wednesday began his visit to Shanxi Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TAIYUAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday visited a village in north China's Shanxi Province that was affected by severe floods last year.

Braving the snow, Xi went to Fengnanyuan Village of Huozhou City, where he visited the disaster-affected people and learned about local post-disaster reconstruction.

"I came to Shanxi today primarily out of the concern for people whose work and lives were affected by last year's disaster," Xi told the villagers.

"I am glad to observe that despite the severity of the disaster, you did a good job in reconstruction and replanting crops with the help of the Party and government," Xi said. "I feel assured."

Xi also extended his greetings to the villagers for the Chinese New Year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last year's floods as well as local work in restoring farming and ensuring the public's access to heating in winter in Fengnanyuan Village, Shizhuang Township of Huozhou City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 26, 2022. Xi on Wednesday began his visit to Shanxi Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

