Xi's moments with people ahead of Spring Festivals

(People's Daily App) 15:38, January 27, 2022

Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012, President Xi Jinping always goes visiting the people before Spring Festival, has chitchats about their lives and listens to their voices and opinions. Xi's demonstration of heartfelt care and deep concern on these special days always warm the hearts of the people.

