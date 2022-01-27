Home>>
Xi's moments with people ahead of Spring Festivals
(People's Daily App) 15:38, January 27, 2022
Since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012, President Xi Jinping always goes visiting the people before Spring Festival, has chitchats about their lives and listens to their voices and opinions. Xi's demonstration of heartfelt care and deep concern on these special days always warm the hearts of the people.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Di Jingyuan, Sun Tianren and Wang Ziyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
