Xi visits Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 13:26, January 27, 2022

TAIYUAN, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday began his visit to north China's Shanxi Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

In two villages, Xi visited villagers' homes and inspected the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last year's floods as well as local work in restoring farming, ensuring the public's access to heating in winter, consolidating and expanding anti-poverty achievements and advancing rural vitalization.

For 10 years in a row, Xi, as the Party's top leader, has made it a tradition to visit people at the primary level, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion of family reunions.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year.

