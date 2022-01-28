Xi sends message of sympathy to Maldivian president
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of sympathy to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih over the latter's COVID-19 infection.
In his message, Xi said that learning about the infection of President Solih, he extends sincere sympathy to him and wishes him a speedy recovery.
Noting that China and Maldives have helped each other to overcome difficulties together since the outbreak of COVID-19, Xi said that China will continue to firmly support Maldives in its fight against the pandemic.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Maldives relations and stands ready to work with President Solih to drive bilateral relations steadily forward for the benefit of the two countries and their people.
