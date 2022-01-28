Toward a shared future

President Xi Jinping once pointed out that humankind is in an era of development, transformation and change, facing numerous challenges and increasing risks.

Global growth is sluggish. The development gap is widening. Armed conflicts, a Cold War mentality and power politics remain a problem. Non-conventional security threats, particularly terrorism, refugees, public health crises and climate change, are spreading.

In the face of these common challenges, Xi says, "no country alone can address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation."

Looking back over the past century, the common aspiration held dear by mankind is peace and development. Today, the interests, aspirations and destinies of humans are unprecedentedly intertwined.

To realize the common vision of humanity and a better and more united human world, building a community with a shared future for mankind is a solution offered by China in this new era.

There is only one Earth in the universe and we have only one home. Let's seek common ground while putting aside differences, and work jointly to embrace a brighter future together.

