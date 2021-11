We Are China

Nepalese prepare clay pots for Hindu festival "Tihar" in Bhaktapur

Xinhua) 10:05, November 01, 2021

A Nepalese man makes a clay pot for "Tihar", a Hindu festival, at Pottery Square in Bhaktapur, Nepal on Oct. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

