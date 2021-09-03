Home>>
Nepal's Bhaktapur known for centuries-old pottery craft
(Xinhua) 08:51, September 03, 2021
A woman moves a handful of dried clay pots at a pottery square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Sept. 1, 2021. Bhaktapur is known for its centuries-old pottery craft, which has been passed down through generations. The pottery produced in Bhaktapur is regarded superior to those made elsewhere, owing to the usage of black clay which can be found only in one place and can only be dug once a year by Bhaktapur natives. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Krishna Janmashtami festival celebrated in Lalitpur, Nepal
- Janai Purnima Festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
- Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines contribute to inoculation campaign in Nepal
- China remains largest source of FDI for Nepal for 6 consecutive years
- China to supply more COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal: Chinese ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.