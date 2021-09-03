Nepal's Bhaktapur known for centuries-old pottery craft

Xinhua) 08:51, September 03, 2021

A woman moves a handful of dried clay pots at a pottery square in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Sept. 1, 2021. Bhaktapur is known for its centuries-old pottery craft, which has been passed down through generations. The pottery produced in Bhaktapur is regarded superior to those made elsewhere, owing to the usage of black clay which can be found only in one place and can only be dug once a year by Bhaktapur natives. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)