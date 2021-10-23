Nepali farmers busy harvesting rice

October 23, 2021

Farmers work at a paddy field in Lalitpur, Nepal on Oct. 22, 2021. Nepali farmers are busy harvesting rice as unseasonal rainfalls in recent days have damaged crops and properties in some parts of the country. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

