Devotees offer butter lamps to mark birth of Lord Ganesha in Nepal

Xinhua) 09:34, April 06, 2022

Devotees offer butter lamps to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 5, 2022. The elephant-headed Lord Ganesha is worshiped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

