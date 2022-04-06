Home>>
Devotees offer butter lamps to mark birth of Lord Ganesha in Nepal
(Xinhua) 09:34, April 06, 2022
Devotees offer butter lamps to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 5, 2022. The elephant-headed Lord Ganesha is worshiped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)
