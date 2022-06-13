We Are China

Hammana Cherry Festival held in Lebanon

Xinhua) 08:36, June 13, 2022

People visit the Hammana Cherry Festival in the village of Hammana, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A woman shows a cherry hat at the Hammana Cherry Festival in the village of Hammana, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A boy carries a basket with cherries at the Hammana Cherry Festival in the village of Hammana, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A woman looks at cherries at the Hammana Cherry Festival in the village of Hammana, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A woman shows a handcraft with cherry design at the Hammana Cherry Festival in the village of Hammana, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on June 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

