New Beaujolais Nouveau released at alcohol boutique in Paris
Bottles of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine are on sale at an alcohol boutique in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A glass of Beaujolais Nouveau wine is seen at a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A poster of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine is seen outside a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A waiter serves new Beaujolais Nouveau wine at a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Bottles of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine are on sale at an alcohol boutique in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
