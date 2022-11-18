New Beaujolais Nouveau released at alcohol boutique in Paris

Xinhua) 11:18, November 18, 2022

Bottles of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine are on sale at an alcohol boutique in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A glass of Beaujolais Nouveau wine is seen at a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A poster of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine is seen outside a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A waiter serves new Beaujolais Nouveau wine at a restaurant in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Bottles of new Beaujolais Nouveau wine are on sale at an alcohol boutique in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2022. The new Beaujolais Nouveau, a well-known French wine, was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

