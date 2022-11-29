Draw for Paris 2024 ticket sales starts on Thursday

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Sports fans will first enter a draw this week before they can purchase the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tickets.

The Paris 2024 organizers plan to launch an online public draw from this Thursday until January 31, 2023 for those who wish to buy the tickets.

"Only those selected from the draw will be able to buy tickets, so if you want to, there's only option: sign up!" said the organizers on their Olympic ticketing website.

Fans selected by the draw will be given a 48-hour time slot to make the purchase when Make Your Games pack sales open on February 15, 2023.

Phase two mainly involving single ticket sales will be open from March to May 2023 in the same way.

Almost 10 million tickets for the Games and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be available on the online platform for sale.

For the first time in Olympic history, all ticket sales will be online only and accessible worldwide.

