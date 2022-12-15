Home>>
Fish mint: Herb with a fishy taste
(People's Daily App) 16:30, December 15, 2022
Houttuynia cordata is herbaceous perennial plant which has heart shaped leaves and a tail-like rhizome. It gets its nickname "fish mint" because it has a special fishy taste.
While its fishy taste is unacceptable for most of people, fish mint is a common food on tables in the southwestern part of China. It can also used in traditional Chinese medicine.
See how people from the region cook using this herb with a fishy taste.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
