Fish mint: Herb with a fishy taste

(People's Daily App) 16:30, December 15, 2022

Houttuynia cordata is herbaceous perennial plant which has heart shaped leaves and a tail-like rhizome. It gets its nickname "fish mint" because it has a special fishy taste.

While its fishy taste is unacceptable for most of people, fish mint is a common food on tables in the southwestern part of China. It can also used in traditional Chinese medicine.

See how people from the region cook using this herb with a fishy taste.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

