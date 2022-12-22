Some of the best food in China is found on the streets

A food stall won't stay in business long on a Chinese street unless its food is authentic and delicious. Check out how some of the most mouth-watering food in the country is prepared. Click the video to learn more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

