Languages

Archive

Friday, February 03, 2023

Home>>

Turning steamed buns into art

(People's Daily App) 15:03, February 03, 2023

Bobo is a steamed bun made in diverse shapes, patterns and colors to celebrate special occasions such as the Spring Festival, weddings, and birthdays. Check out how this food becomes cute artwork.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories