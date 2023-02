Another 17 rescue volunteers from Shenzhen head for Türkiye to offer assistance in quake-relief efforts

Xinhua) 13:03, February 10, 2023

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation (SRVF) receive a portable water purifier donated by a company at Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2023. Another 17 SRVF members carrying relief supplies headed for Trkiye on Thursday to offer assistance in quake-relief efforts. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation (SRVF) convey equipments before departure at Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2023.

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation (SRVF) prepare to depart from Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2023.

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation (SRVF) prepare to depart from Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2023.

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation (SRVF) depart from Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 9, 2023.

