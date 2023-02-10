HKSAR gov't sends search and rescue team to earthquake-hit Türkiye
Chan Kwok-ki (C, front), acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Chris Tang Ping-keung (3rd L, front), secretary for security of HKSAR, pose for photos with members of a rescue team at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 8, 2023. China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it has sent a search and rescue team of 59 members to earthquake-hit Trkiye. (Xinhua)
Chan Kwok-ki (5th L), acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses members of a rescue team at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 8, 2023. China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it has sent a search and rescue team of 59 members to earthquake-hit Trkiye. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China hastens transport of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria: commerce ministry
- Another 2 quake victims rescued following joint Chinese-Turkish efforts
- Int'l rescuers rush to aid quake-hit areas, as U.S. sanctions hamper relief work
- Sichuan-based Turkish man expresses gratitude to China for earthquake relief assistance
- Chinese civil rescue team joins relief efforts in quake-hit areas of Türkiye
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.