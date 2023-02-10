HKSAR gov't sends search and rescue team to earthquake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:49, February 10, 2023

Chan Kwok-ki (C, front), acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Chris Tang Ping-keung (3rd L, front), secretary for security of HKSAR, pose for photos with members of a rescue team at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 8, 2023. China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it has sent a search and rescue team of 59 members to earthquake-hit Trkiye. (Xinhua)

Chan Kwok-ki (5th L), acting chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), addresses members of a rescue team at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 8, 2023. China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Wednesday that it has sent a search and rescue team of 59 members to earthquake-hit Trkiye. (Xinhua)

