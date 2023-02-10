China hastens transport of relief supplies to Türkiye, Syria: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:54, February 10, 2023

Members of a Chinese rescue team check medical supplies before departing for Türkiye at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up the preparation and transport of disaster relief supplies to Türkiye and Syria, and hopes the aid will reach the disaster zones as quickly as possible, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

China is also hastening its food aid project for Syria, with 220 tonnes of wheat already on its way to the country, and the remaining 3,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to be shipped in the near future, Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

The ministry said China encourages local Chinese chambers of commerce and enterprises to actively fulfill their social responsibilities, donate relief supplies and equipment to the disaster-stricken areas, and participate in local earthquake relief efforts.

