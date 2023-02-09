Chinese rescue team carries out operation in quake-hit Hatay of Türkiye

Xinhua) 14:29, February 09, 2023

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team carry out operation on earthquake debris in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

The 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived in Trkiye at 4:30 am local time (0130 GMT) on Wednesday, and reached earthquake-ravaged Hatay at 1:30 pm local time (1030 GMT) to assist in rescue efforts.

A member of the China Search and Rescue Team carries out operation amid earthquake debris in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A member of the China Search and Rescue Team interacts with a rescue dog at a stadium in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team prepare for operation at a stadium in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team prepare for operation at a stadium in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team move supplies at a stadium in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team unload supplies at a stadium in the southern province of Hatay, Trkiye, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shadati)

