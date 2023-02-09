Chinese rescue team saves pregnant woman from ruins in Türkiye
A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team worked together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday.
A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)
A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)
A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)
Photos
Related Stories
- China provides emergency humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Syria
- Smart earthquake alarm system developed by China sent to Türkiye
- Quake response back to normal after problems on 1st day: Erdogan
- Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: monitor
- Death toll surpasses 12,000 as quake relief in Türkiye, Syria enters 3rd day
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.