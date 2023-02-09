Chinese rescue team saves pregnant woman from ruins in Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 10:26, February 09, 2023

A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team worked together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday.

A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)

A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)

A Chinese rescue team and a Turkish local rescue team work together, successfully rescuing a pregnant woman from the ruins of a collapsed eight-story building in Türkiye at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0240 GMT) on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of China's Ministry of Emergency Management)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)