Quake death toll hits 3,480 in Syria: monitor

Xinhua) 08:57, February 09, 2023

Rescue workers search for survivors among the rubble of a destroyed building in the Karm al-Jabal neighborhood in Aleppo city, northern Syria, on Feb. 8, 2023. Monday's massive earthquakes have killed 3,480 people and injured 3,000 others in Syria, a war monitor reported Wednesday. (Str/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Monday's massive earthquakes have killed 3,480 people and injured 3,000 others in Syria, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The fatalities include 1,570 in government-controlled cities and 1,910 in rebel-held areas, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll has hit 1,260, with 2,285 injured.

The Syrian education ministry said 248 schools have been partially or completely destroyed by the powerful earthquakes that rocked a vast region of Trkiye and northern Syria on Monday.

Rescue missions are still underway in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Tartous, according to the Syrian government.

