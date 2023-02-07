Home>>
People of Yi ethnic group participate in costume competition festival in SW China’s Yunnan
February 07, 2023
People from the Yi ethnic group took part in Saizhuang Jie, or the "costume competition festival", held in Zhiju village, Yongren county of Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 5, 2023. The festival has a history of over 1,350 years, and is performed annually on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar.
