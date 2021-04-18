Languages

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Highlights of 4th Chinese National Costume Day

(Xinhua) 13:04, April 18, 2021

Models present creations of traditional costume during the 4th Chinese National Costume Day in Macao, south China, on April 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)


