82-member Chinese rescue team arrives in Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 15:19, February 08, 2023

Chinese rescue team arrives at Adana Airport in Türkiye at 4:30 am local time, Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of China’s Ministry of Emergency Management)

A chartered Air China plane carrying an 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport in Türkiye at 4:30 am local time, Feb. 8, after making a journey of over 8,000 km, according to China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

Zhao Ming, head of the dispatched Chinese rescue team, said that the team immediately began to unload and transfer supplies after its arrival, and made contact with the Chinese embassy in Türkiye, the local government, and relevant United Nations organs as soon as possible.

Zhao noted the team was informed of the latest developments in the rescue work and took on specific search and rescue tasks, adding that it planned to dispatch a squad to conduct an on-site survey in the task area and choose a safe and suitable location to set up camp.

“The China Search and Rescue Team has been certified as a heavy Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team by the United Nations. With well-trained personnel and good resources, the team is able to carry out rescue work at two different locations at the same time,” said Wang Mo, deputy head of the dispatched Chinese rescue team.

Following their arrival, Chinese rescue workers will join the relief efforts in the quake-hit areas as soon as possible, bringing audio and video life-detection equipment, medical facilities as well as sniffer dogs.

