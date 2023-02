We Are China

Chinese rescue team arrives in Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:52, February 08, 2023

Chinese rescue team arrives in Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management)

ADANA, Türkiye, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport at 4:30 am local time (0130 GMT) on Wednesday after flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane.

