Chinese rescue team participates in earthquake relief efforts in quake-hit Türkiye

Xinhua) 08:06, February 09, 2023

A rescuer of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation views the map of the disaster area before departure in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2023. An advance team with 6 members carrying detection and team support equipments from Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation headed for Trkiye via Hong Kong on Wednesday to participate in earthquake relief efforts there. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation prepare to depart at Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2023. An advance team with 6 members carrying detection and team support equipments from Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation headed for Trkiye via Hong Kong on Wednesday to participate in earthquake relief efforts there. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation check equipments before departure in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2023. An advance team with 6 members carrying detection and team support equipments from Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation headed for Trkiye via Hong Kong on Wednesday to participate in earthquake relief efforts there. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Rescuers of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation receive medicines donated by Shenzhen Customs at Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2023. An advance team with 6 members carrying detection and team support equipments from Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation headed for Trkiye via Hong Kong on Wednesday to participate in earthquake relief efforts there. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Chen Yuan (R), leader of the advance team of Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation, prepares to go to Hong Kong International Airport from Shenzhenwan Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 8, 2023. An advance team with 6 members carrying detection and team support equipments from Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation headed for Trkiye via Hong Kong on Wednesday to participate in earthquake relief efforts there. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Rescue workers from Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) prepare to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2023, for quake-hit Trkiye to help search and rescue efforts. A total of 127 BSR rescuers left for Trkiye on Wednesday to join earthquake relief efforts in the country. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Rescue workers from Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) prepare to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2023, for quake-hit Trkiye to help search and rescue efforts. A total of 127 BSR rescuers left for Trkiye on Wednesday to join earthquake relief efforts in the country. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A rescue worker from Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) checks relief supplies before departing from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2023, for quake-hit Trkiye to help search and rescue efforts. A total of 127 BSR rescuers left for Trkiye on Wednesday to join earthquake relief efforts in the country. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Staff members transport relief supplies onto a plane as rescue workers from Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) prepare to depart from the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2023, for quake-hit Trkiye to help search and rescue efforts. A total of 127 BSR rescuers left for Trkiye on Wednesday to join earthquake relief efforts in the country. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

