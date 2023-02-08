Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team ready to depart for Türkiye

People's Daily Online) 17:25, February 08, 2023

The members of the Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team prepare to depart for Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Hainan Blue Sky Rescue team)

The Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team from south China’s Hainan Province is scheduled to send its first group of rescue workers to Türkiye on Wednesday to help rescue efforts following devastating earthquakes in the country.

The Hainan BSR team said it was informed by the BSR coordination center at 2:00 pm, Feb. 6, of an immediate response to rescue work in Türkiye, including establishing a round-the-clock on-duty mechanism and recruiting qualified team members.

Hainan BSR team members actively signed up for the rescue mission. After rounds of evaluations, the first batch of rescuers was formed, comprising three members.

After being notified of the rescue mission, Hainan BSR team overcame difficulties in completing related procedures and carrying supplies, dispatching the first group of rescue workers from Hainan within 24 hours, said Zhang Fuguo, deputy head of the Hainan BSR team.

The team is now carrying out the initial selection among 10 members who signed up for the second batch and is coordinating equipment distribution, according to the Hainan BSR team.

