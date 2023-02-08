Chinese civilian efforts intensify to help earthquake rescue in Türkiye

February 08, 2023

NANJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A 50-member Chinese civilian rescue team arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday to help rescue efforts following devastating earthquakes, with follow-up rescue forces on the move.

The first batch of the Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team, a professional non-profit search-and-rescue organization, brought rescue dogs, rescue equipment and other necessary resources to support their work. Many of them have international rescue experience.

"Our normal work period is 12 to 15 days, but the actual time will be determined by the specific situation. We will try our best to search and rescue survivors," said Zhang Yupu, a BSR member from east China's Jiangsu Province, who once participated in the Wenchuan earthquake relief in 2008.

The Amity Foundation, a Chinese non-governmental organization, has also sent a team of around 60 members to Türkiye.

The team will carry out rescue work and provide aid to the quake-affected victims, such as distributing clothes and food and helping to improve sanitation conditions, according to the Jiangsu-based foundation.

Overseas branches of Chinese companies are also lending a helping hand. Chinese machinery giant Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group has mobilized employees of its local branch in Türkiye to join in the relief efforts.

Dozens of equipment including excavators and loaders have been deployed to rescue survivors and the first batch of relief materials like blankets and hygiene products have been sent to the earthquake-ravaged region, the company said.

More than 8,000 people had been killed after strong earthquakes jolted parts of Türkiye and neighboring Syria on Monday, according to data released by authorities and rescuers.

