Putin, Erdogan discuss energy cooperation, grain export deal over phone
MOSCOW, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed cooperating in the energy sector and the Black Sea grain export deal during a phone conversation on Sunday.
The leaders emphasized the special importance of joint energy projects, primarily in the gas industry, and the continued exchanges of views on Putin's initiative to create a regional gas hub in Türkiye, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Erdogan also discussed the deal signed in Istanbul in July on exporting Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and supplying Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.
