Russian, UAE presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone
MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
The two leaders paid special attention to the promotion of trade and economic cooperation, including in the transport, logistics and energy sectors, the Kremlin said in a statement.
They noted the effective joint work within the OPEC+ mechanism to ensure the stability of the world oil market, the statement said.
The presidents also touched upon the attempts by some Western countries to impose anti-market restrictions on the price of Russian crude oil, which goes against the principles of world trade, it added.
