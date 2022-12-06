Russian parliament leader rebukes U.S. for containing others

Xinhua) 13:14, December 06, 2022

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin attends the 15th plenary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow on Dec. 5, 2022. (State Duma press release)

Volodin noted that the United States and its Western allies were used to interfering in the internal affairs of other states and undermining their economies.

MOSCOW, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The world should be multi-polar, but the United States attempts to restrain the development of other countries to maintain its hegemony, said Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma, on Monday.

Washington and its Western allies use various methods -- imposing illegal sanctions, blackmailing, intimidating, inflating conflicts -- in a bid to destroy other countries' traditional values, history, culture and religion, Volodin said at the 15th plenary session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's Parliamentary Assembly (CSTO PA) held in Moscow.

Volodin, who is also the CSTO PA chairman, stressed that in the face of the challenges and threats, the CSTO member states should find common solutions to ensuring information security, countering terrorism and protecting traditional values.

Founded in 1992, the CSTO groups six former Soviet republics with the aim of safeguarding peace and stability in Eurasia.

