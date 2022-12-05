U.S. impedes fair competition by protecting own sci-tech hegemony

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

To maintain its hegemonic position in the science and technology sectors, the U.S. has intentionally sought to stymie Chinese enterprises in recent years. Case and point are the U.S. government’s new sweeping export controls that run counter to the principle of fair competition and international trade rules, set up to contain and suppress the development of emerging markets and developing countries.

While the U.S. directs other countries to maintain a level playing field, it manipulates the global economy to place its own interests first. By weaponizing tech and trade issues and using them as a political tool, the U.S. is attempting to retain a monopoly in advanced technologies and maintain its hegemony in this sector. The result is only more obstacles to cooperation that are supported by no one, and are doomed to fail.

