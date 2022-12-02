U.S. Senate rejects measure to grant rail workers 7 days of paid sick leave

Xinhua) 11:02, December 02, 2022

Passengers wearing face masks are seen at a railway station in San Mateo, California, the United States, July 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

The U.S. Senate passed a bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate rejected a measure on Thursday to grant rail workers seven days of paid sick leave.

The senators, however, passed a bill to implement the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers.

It also made an imminent strike illegal.

Both measures cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would sign the bill that cleared both chambers of Congress into law as soon as it is sent to his desk.

