U.S. House Democrats elect new leadership

The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Hakeem Jeffries will be the top House Democrat for at least the next two years. He will become the first African American lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of the U.S. Congress.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives elected new leaders on Wednesday for the next Congress.

Hakeem Jeffries, who has represented New York's 8th congressional district since 2013, will be the top House Democrat for at least the next two years.

At age 52, Jeffries will become the first African American lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of the U.S. Congress.

"Humbled to be elected incoming House Democratic leader," he tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Ready to get to work."

House Democrats also elected Katherine Clark from Massachusetts as the party whip, and Pete Aguilar from California as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Democrats lost their majority status in the House to Republicans in this year's midterm elections, but retained control of the Senate.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California congressman, is seeking to be the next speaker of the lower chamber.

Mitch McConnell from Kentucky was re-elected as Republican leader in the Senate earlier this month.

Democrat Chuck Schumer from New York is expected to remain as Senate majority leader in the new Congress, which will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

