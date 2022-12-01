Home>>
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 14:32, December 01, 2022
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Clinton, 76, tweeted that he's experiencing "mild symptoms" but is doing fine overall while keeping himself busy at home.
Vaccinated and boosted, he urged "everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months."
