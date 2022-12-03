Chinese spokesperson says U.S. lets ally Europe pay price of crisis

Xinhua) 09:58, December 03, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the United States is letting its ally Europe pay the price in the crisis.

Zhao made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act launched by the United States, which Macron said will "fragment the West" while creating differences between the United States and Europe.

Zhao said the U.S. legislation, designed to serve U.S. interests, shows no regard for other countries, not even its so-called allies and partners.

"This is yet another example of the domineering America-first approach of the U.S.," he said.

Lately, several European leaders and officials have said that the United States should not use the Inflation Reduction Act against its friends, as it could result in a significant diversion of future investment away from Europe.

"The U.S. calls Europe an important ally. But in reality, the U.S. is letting Europe pay for the price in the crisis," Zhao said, noting that as the United States profiteers from the Ukraine crisis, Europe is bleeding from high inflation and soaring energy prices.

"Even to this day, Europe is still cleaning up the messes left behind by the U.S. in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq," he added.

Citing a comment from European media that questioned why the peace and prosperity of Europe should be dependent on American interests, Zhao said it is indeed a question that Europe and the rest of the world need to be serious about. ■

