Mass power outage in North Carolina investigated as "criminal occurrence"
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A massive power outage in the U.S. state of North Carolina is being investigated as a "criminal occurrence."
Several communities of central North Carolina's Moore County began experiencing power outages after 7 p.m. local time Saturday (0000 GMT Sunday), the Sheriff's Office said, noting that evidence indicated intentional vandalism at multiple sites.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted on Sunday that he had "spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County."
"They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted," Cooper wrote. "The state is providing support as needed."
More than 38,000 customers were off power in Moore County on Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy outage map.
Photos
Related Stories
- Iran accuses U.S. of "seeking to cause chaos" to force concessions in nuke talks
- Inflation clouds U.S. holiday shopping season
- Chinese spokesperson says U.S. lets ally Europe pay price of crisis
- COVID-19 cases in most populous U.S. county surge to highest levels: media
- U.S. personal spending rises in October
- U.S. Senate rejects measure to grant rail workers 7 days of paid sick leave
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.