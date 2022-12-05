Mass power outage in North Carolina investigated as "criminal occurrence"

Xinhua) 09:46, December 05, 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A massive power outage in the U.S. state of North Carolina is being investigated as a "criminal occurrence."

Several communities of central North Carolina's Moore County began experiencing power outages after 7 p.m. local time Saturday (0000 GMT Sunday), the Sheriff's Office said, noting that evidence indicated intentional vandalism at multiple sites.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tweeted on Sunday that he had "spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County."

"They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted," Cooper wrote. "The state is providing support as needed."

More than 38,000 customers were off power in Moore County on Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

