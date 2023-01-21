Home>>
Türkiye committed to assisting for peace over Ukraine crisis: president
(Xinhua) 10:16, January 21, 2023
ISTANBUL, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the latest development in the Ukraine crisis by phone on Friday, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.
Erdogan told Zelensky that Türkiye is committed to providing diplomatic assistance for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.
The Turkish leader reiterated that his country is ready to facilitate the process and act as a mediator.
Erdogan also offered condolences for Wednesday's deadly helicopter crash near Kiev which killed at least 16 people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.
