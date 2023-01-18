Ukrainian, German presidents discuss defense issues

Xinhua) 14:50, January 18, 2023

KIEV, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he discussed defense issues with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the meeting in the format of a video conference.

Zelensky said on Telegram that he talked about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the necessity of increasing defense support for Kiev during the conversation.

Zelensky said he thanked Steinmeier for the assistance aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, and for the humanitarian and financial support for Kiev.

The diplomatic process on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula was another theme of the talks, Zelensky said.

Zelensky put forward a 10-point peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

