Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kremlin denies new mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Western Military District training ground in the Ryazan region on Oct. 20, 2022. (Kremlin press release)

Peskov denied media reports of a further Russian mobilization in its special military operation in Ukraine.

MOSCOW/KIEV, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday denied media reports of a further Russian mobilization in its special military operation in Ukraine.

He stressed that the Russian authorities, rather than social media, should be the primary source of information.

A report from the National Bank of Ukraine showed that the country received a record 32.1 billion U.S. dollars from its foreign partners last year, with the United States being the largest financial provider to Ukraine.

Citing the report, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Monday that Washington offered 12 billion dollars of financial aid in 2022, followed by the European Union with 8 billion dollars and the International Monetary Fund with 2.7 billion dollars.

The international financial aid enabled Ukraine to support its foreign exchange reserves, which have reached 28.5 billion dollars as of Jan. 1, the report noted.

Russia launched a massive missile strike in retaliation for a deadly attack by Kiev against Russian troops in the first minutes of the New Year, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily report on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian reconnaissance units had confirmed that Russian forces struck one dormitory housing over 700 service members and another with over 600 soldiers in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk, said the report.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger in captivity, were returned from territory controlled by Kiev following negotiations.

The ministry added that Russian military transport aircraft would deliver the released soldiers to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.

