Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian strike kills 63 Russian servicemen

Xinhua) 09:13, January 03, 2023

People stand by a damaged building in Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)

Ukrainian troops fired rockets on the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in Makiivka, killing at least 63 Russian servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

MOSCOW/KIEV, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Ukrainian troops fired rockets on the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makiivka in Donetsk, killing at least 63 Russian servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

Ukraine shelled the area with six U.S.-manufactured HIMARS rocket launchers, the ministry said, adding the Russian air defense systems shot down two rockets.

"All necessary assistance and support will be provided to the families and friends of the deceased servicemen," it said.

Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of another massive Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev overnight Monday, local authorities said.

Parts of Kiev were left without electricity and heating after the air strike, which also injured a 19-year-old man, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

A critical infrastructure facility and private houses were damaged in the Kiev region due to the attacks, Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kiev Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight Monday with 39 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 and Shahed-131, two Orlan-10 drones and a Kh-59 missile. All air targets have been destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense, the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

Russia's armed forces launched a strike on Saturday with high-precision long-range air-based weapons at the defense industrial facilities of Ukraine involved in manufacturing assault unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are designed for committing terrorist attacks against Russia, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The parking ramps and launch sites of the UAVs have been neutralized, it said, adding that the goal of the attack has been reached.

At least one person was killed and 22 others were injured in Ukraine's capital Kiev in air strikes carried out by Russian forces on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The National Palace of Arts "Ukraina," a hotel, a stadium and a private house were damaged in missile attacks on Kiev, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office.

At least six people were wounded in the Russian strikes in the southern Mykolaiv region and four civilians were injured in the western Khmelnytsky region, according to local governors.

