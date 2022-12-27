Ukrainian president hopes for quick implementation of agreements with U.S.

Xinhua) 10:34, December 27, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday voiced his hope for a quick implementation of agreements with the United States reached during his recent visit to Washington, the presidential press service said.

"We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington," Zelensky said in his daily video address without specifying which agreements he was talking about.

The president said about 9 million people across Ukraine are without power, but the number of outages is gradually decreasing.

Last week, Zelensky traveled to Washington on his first foreign visit since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February.

Following the trip, Zelensky said he had reached new agreements regarding assistance for Ukraine's energy industry.

